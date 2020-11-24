Militant convicted in fatal Benghazi attack seeks new trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for a Libyan militant convicted in the Benghazi attack that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans have asked for a new trial, citing what they say is “recently disclosed exculpatory evidence.” Ahmed Abu Khattala is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of multiple terrorism-related charges in connection with the 2012 attack on a diplomatic compound in Benghazi. The motion filed Monday in Washington’s federal court does not detail the newly disclosed evidence but says it concerns a key government witness who testified under a pseudonym. A defense lawyer has declined to elaborate beyond the motion. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington hasn’t returned an email seeking comment.