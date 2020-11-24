NY-22 Congressional District race results delayed after court issues injunction

(WBNG) -- Oswego County Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte has issued an injunction delaying the results of the race for the NY-22 Congressional District from being certified.

The court order only impacts this race. Counties may continue to certify results from other races.

On Monday, Justice DelConte stated "we have a serious problem on our hands" when concern arose over certain challenged absentee ballots in Oneida County, where the board of elections commissioners testified they cannot establish if some ballots that were marked were included in the original count.

