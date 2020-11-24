Paris police under fire for forcing migrants from tent camp

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister ordered an internal police investigation after officers were filmed tossing migrants out of tents while evacuating a Paris protest camp. Aid groups are working to find temporary lodging for a few hundred migrants forcibly removed from the short-lived camp. The evacuation drew nationwide attention amid tensions over a draft law expanding police powers that goes to a vote Tuesday. The interior minister acknowledged that some images of the evacuation were “shocking.” His rapid response stands in contrast to his vigorous defense of police officers in recent months, and to the government’s tepid response to more severe violence by police at other protests.