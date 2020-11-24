Revolution beat Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia 2-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan scored four minutes apart — both on assists from Carles Gil — in the first half and the New England Revolution beat the Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia Union 2-0 in the MLS Cup playoffs. New England will play No. 4 seed Orlando on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Buksa headed in a free kick in the 26th minute for his seventh goal of the season. Buchanan cut back his defender at the corner of the 18-yard box to send a shot under MLS goalkeeper of the year Andre Blake.