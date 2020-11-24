Schools prepare for students to return after Thanksgiving break

(WBNG) -- Even though health officials and the CDC are recommending you celebrate at home this year, some may choose to travel and schools have to be ready.

Like many other schools, the Maine-Endwell Central School District will be giving the rest of the week to students and staff to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"When we get back is going to be the real test," said Maine-Endwell CSD Superintendent Jason Van Fossen.

The Maine-Endwell High School just ended their remote instruction a few days ago after a student tested positive for the virus. Moving to remote learning is a situation school officials are getting used to.

"We've been doing this for 12 weeks now," said Van Fossen. "We feel that if it happens, that's the model and we know what to do."

When students return to Maine-Endwell's classrooms on Monday, they can expect to see health and safety protocols strictly enforced. School officials say this includes extra vigilance in cleaning, reminding everyone of daily screenings, and encouraging students and staff to stay home if they don't feel well. However, at the end of the day, school officials know they cannot entirely stop the spread in their buildings.

"We recognized that if it happens, we may have to make a decision and it may impact the entire district, not just one building," said Van Fossen.

By following the CDC's health and safety guidelines, parents can do their part to help stop the spread in their school communities.

"We just want everyone to stay safe, enjoy the holidays," said Van Fossen. "Just recognize this is not normal and we have to get through it."