Sheriff Harder responds to Cuomo’s Thanksgiving occupancy order

(WBNG) -- In a news release, Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder says he finds Governor Andrew Cuomo's Executive Order to limit households to 10 people is "against our constitution."

Governor Cuomo issued the order as a means to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Cases of the disease are rising throughout the country.

Harder says the order has caused "great concern" for the county's residents.

He also said:

The Governor has responded by dismissing those serious concerns on the part of local law enforcement, saying “law enforcement officers don’t get to pick and choose which laws they will enforce”. I find that comment ironic and disingenuous, since the Governor has directed that his own 5,000 State Police NOT enforce his own Executive Order.

The sheriff says the community should continue to protect themselves from the coronavirus.