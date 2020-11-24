Steelers have found ways to slow down Ravens’ Jackson

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have succeeded where most NFL teams have failed over the past two years. The league’s last unbeaten team has found a way to slow down Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers have forced Jackson into seven turnovers in his two starts against Pittsburgh. Jackson has committed just 17 turnovers total in his other 39 career appearances combined. The Steelers say they don’t have Jackson’s number, but admit they’ve found a way to make Jackson uncomfortable in the pocket. Pittsburgh will look to move to 11-0 when they host Jackson and the Ravens on Thanksgiving.