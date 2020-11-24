UK family loses court battle in US diplomatic immunity case

LONDON (AP) — The parents of a British teen who was killed in a car crash have lost a court battle with the U.K. government over whether their son’s alleged killer, an American woman, had diplomatic immunity. The family has been seeking justice for 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike crashed into a car driven on the wrong side of the road outside a U.S. airbase in central England last August. The car’s driver, Anne Sacoolas, left for the U.S. several weeks after the incident. Officials said she was entitled to diplomatic immunity because her husband worked at the airbase. Two judges rejected Dunn’s parents’ legal challenge Tuesday, ruling that Sacoolas did enjoy immunity from U.K. criminal jurisdiction.