‘We just ran’: Ethiopians fleeing war find little relief

UMM RAKOUBA, Sudan (AP) — Nearly 40,000 people have fled the Ethiopian government’s offensive in the defiant Tigray region. They have hurried into Sudan, often under gunfire, sometimes so quickly they had to leave family behind. There is not enough to feed them in this remote area, and very little shelter. Some drink from the river that separates the countries, and more cross it every day. Almost half the refugees are children under 18. At least nine women have given birth in Sudan. One had her first bath in a puddle. Now she cries all night in a country that is not her own.