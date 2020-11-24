Windsor CSD gets green light to purchase new school buses

(WBNG) -- Voters have given their stamp of approval on purchasing three large school buses for the district.

School officials say it will cost $380,000, with state aid covering nearly 90% of the cost.

The New York State Department of Transportation recommends replacing large school buses after 10 years. This year, Windsor school officials say three buses need to be replaced. Each bus is around 11 or 12 years old, and all have approximately 200,000 miles.