2020 features 1st NFL season in 9 years with 0-10, 10-0 team

Winning or losing 10 straight games to open the season is a relatively rare occurrence. A season in which teams have done both has happened only a handful of times before the Pittsburgh Steelers won their first 10 games and the New York Jets lost their first 10 this season. This is just the sixth season in the Super Bowl era to feature both a 10-0 team and 0-10 team, and first time it has happened since 2011. That year, the Packers went 15-1 before losing their first playoff game, while the Colts finished 2-14.