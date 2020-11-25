Above average temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.10”(.20”) 60% High 48 (44-50) Wind S 10-20 G25 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. .25-.50” (.75”) Low 38 Wind S 5-15 mph

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0.10” 40% High 55 (54-60) Wind S becoming SW 5-15 mph

We have two lows. One to our north, the other to the southwest. These lows will give us clouds, rain and showers today and Thursday, Thanksgiving. Rain will hold off until the afternoon with rain continuing tonight into Thursday.

There will be a better chance or rain early Thursday with the rain tapering to showers. Some showers linger into the evening.

We'll be mostly cloudy Friday. We'll be watching a cold front Saturday. We're keeping it dry now, however, it will be cooler. Partly cloudy skies Sunday.

As a low moves in from the southwest, we'll have clouds and rain Monday and Tuesday, with the precipitation ending with some snow showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.