ACC reaches for end zone of season-long schedule shuffle

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic schedule shuffle is hitting all kinds of sports leagues pretty hard. The Atlantic Coast Conference is dealing with it as good as anyone. Almost every ACC team has played eight or nine games, an average that is the highest of the Power Five leagues. The conference has had to do a lot of shuffling to get that done, moving six games after an outbreak at Miami. Some of them got moved again, including the Boston College game against Louisville that is now planned for Saturday.