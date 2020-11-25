Binghamton High School students prepare meals for Thanksgiving Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Students at Binghamton Highschool were hard at work Wednesday morning as they prepared take-out meals for their community Thanksgiving Meal, an annual tradition.

About 25 student volunteers helped put together a total of 500 take out meals for the big event.

Each meal will be sent out in a tote bag containing corn, mashed potatoes, turkey, stuffing, cranberries, a dinner roll, and a slice of pie.

Due to the pandemic, this year will be different than the previous, instead of packing the highschool cafeteria, the event will be drive-thru and walk-up only.

"If you take the bus we have tents in our bus lane towards the back, there will be volunteers handing out meals there. We also have tents out front on Oak Street where people can walk up or drive up and we'll have volunteers there as well," said Kaylin Piza-Taylor, one of the Organizers for the event.

Buses will be available for those who need a ride to the highschool, buses will be sanitized after each use and will be limited to 25 riders at a time.

The time frame to pickup meals will be from 11 a.m. -to 3 p.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Shuttle buses will be available from the following: