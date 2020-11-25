Skip to Content

Deputies arrest Town of Maine man on predatory sexual charges

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a Town of Maine man who is accused of having a sexual relationship with someone who is under the age of 13.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Justin D. Miller was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and disseminating indecent material to minors in the 1st degree, both felonies.

The sheriff's office says Miller is currently is being held at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

