Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have succeeded where most NFL teams have failed over the past two years. The league’s last unbeaten team has found a way to slow down Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers have forced Jackson into seven turnovers in his two starts against Pittsburgh. Jackson has committed just 17 turnovers total in his other 39 career appearances combined. The Steelers say they don’t have Jackson’s number, but admit they’ve found a way to make Jackson uncomfortable in the pocket. Pittsburgh will look to move to 11-0 when they host Jackson and the Ravens on Thanksgiving.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 10-0 for the first time in franchise history, have once again maintained the top spot in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints also remained at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. The Los Angeles Rams jumped four places to No. 4 and the Buffalo Bills gained a spot to round out the top five.

UNDATED (AP) — Winning or losing 10 straight games to open the season is a relatively rare occurrence. A season in which teams have done both has happened only a handful of times before the Pittsburgh Steelers won their first 10 games and the New York Jets lost their first 10 this season. This is just the sixth season in the Super Bowl era to feature both a 10-0 team and 0-10 team, and first time it has happened since 2011. That year, the Packers went 15-1 before losing their first playoff game, while the Colts finished 2-14.

UNDATED (AP) — Penn State’s visit to Michigan isn’t the Big Ten’s game of the week in the traditional sense. It’s sure to draw lots of eyeballs, though. Penn State is 0-5 for the first time, the quarterback situation is murky and coach James Franklin doesn’t appear to have any answers. The state of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program is summed up by the fact it needed three overtimes to beat Rutgers and improve to 2-3. Nebraska tries to end a five-game losing streak against rival Iowa on Friday.

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney remains frustrated about postponing the Tigers game against Florida State, a decision he sees as an insult to his program’s credibility. While the Tigers’ players and staff have apparently turned the page, it is not quite as easy for Swinney to let go of how the game was called off. Swinney has said Florida State administrators used a late positive test for a Clemson player as an excuse to not play. On his radio call-in show Monday night, Swinney said the decision was a “shot at our medical people, point blank.”

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks running back Chris Carson was a healthy participant at practice for the first time in a month. He’s one of a handful of players Seattle expects to have back in the next couple of weeks. Carson has not played since suffering a foot sprain in Week 7 against Arizona. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and center Ethan Pocic have also taken part in practice. Griffin hasn’t played since Week 7, while Pocic has missed the last two games. Seattle expects all three to be available for next Monday’s game at Philadelphia.