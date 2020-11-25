Hong Kong leader: National security law has been ‘effective’

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the city’s new national security law has been “remarkably effective in restoring stability” after months of political unrest, and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority. Lam made the comments Wednesday in her annual policy address, more than a month after it was postponed so that she could seek Beijing’s support for various economic measures aimed at reviving the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s economy. Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June, aiming to crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in the city that at times descended into violence.