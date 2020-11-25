How to prepare for visitors for Thanksgiving dinner amid the pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As many of us get ready for Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow, the Broome County Health Department says if you are having people over, try to socialize small.

Keep the gathering to immediate family and provide as much space and ventilation as possible.

Try to avoid hugs and handshakes and to wash your hands throughout the day, especially when people begin to arrive.

Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman says it's important to try to keep seats spaced out as much as you can.

“I’ve heard of different things,” Kaufman said. “Like they’re going to have some people sit in the living room and some people sit in the dining room. Any amount of space you can provide will also help.”

Kaufman says the biggest thing is keeping the number of people as low as possible.