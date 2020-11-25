Israeli forces kill Palestinian suspected in car attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian motorist who police say tried to carry out a car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint. In a statement, police said the man presented false documents at the checkpoint, and when he was questioned about them, sped his car toward an Israeli soldier. Police said that forces opened fire and stopped the man, who was later pronounced dead at a Jerusalem hospital. Police said the soldier was lightly hurt in Wednesday’s incident east of Jerusalem.