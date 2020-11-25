‘Light up Tioga’ tour hopes to spread holiday cheer

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Experience Tioga is encouraging residents to deck out their houses this as part of a new driving tour.

They're asking home and business owners across the county to decorate and register their homes, then they'll be published as part of a list so residents can drive from place to place taking in all of the holiday flair.

"We decided to do this because we heard a lot of people were going all out this year to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to a holiday that looks a little different than other years," said Executive Director Rebecca Maffei.

People will then be able to vote for their favorite display for a prize which will be announced at a later date.

