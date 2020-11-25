Alabama’s Saban tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl. Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning. The top-ranked Crimson Tide hosts No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. The statement says Saban has “very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive.” He had previously received a false positive before the Crimson Tide’s game with Georgia, but was cleared to coach in the game by subsequent tests.