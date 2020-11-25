Phil’s Chicken Shack offers up the classics to go amid pandemic

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- One local restaurant says they're seeing a surge in people ordering single serve takeout meals this Thanksgiving, a welcome rush as the continue to deal with the pandemic.

Phil's Chicken Shack in Endicott is whipping up family dinners for between 8 and 12 people, but they say it's those single serve meals that have been really bringing people out this year.

Manager Kyle Card says the restaurants dining room has been closed since March which has been tough, but this year's Thanksgiving takeout sales have been a welcome holiday gift.

"My dad's happy, my dad's the boss so happy boss good day. We're going crazy in there every surface is a work surface, it's insane," he said.

The meals come with turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.