Q&A: Will Twitter, Facebook crack down on Trump?

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — For the past four years, President Donald Trump has enjoyed the special status of a world leader on Twitter and Facebook, even as he used his perch atop the social media pyramid to peddle misinformation and hurl abuse at his critics. While regular users could have faced being suspended or even booted from the platforms, Trump’s misleading proclamations and personal attacks have thus far only garnered warning labels. But could his loose leash on the platforms be yanked on Jan. 20 when his successor, Joe Biden, is inaugurated? While it will be easier for Trump to get suspended or banished from the platforms once he is again considered a private citizen, it’s still unlikely.