Rainy, but warm Thanksgiving

Tonight: Cloudy. 100% chance of showers. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 40 (37-42)

Thursday, Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers. Wind: S->SW 6-9 mph. High: 55 (52-59)

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, showers ending. Wind: W 2-6 mph. Low: 40 (38-43)

Forecast Discussion

An area of low pressure will continue bringing us some rain throughout tonight and into Thanksgiving. Rain will become more steady and widespread overnight, before tapering off into scattered showers for Thanksgiving morning. Lows tonight will be near 40.

The best chance at seeing some rain on Thanksgiving will come in the morning. As the day goes on, rain will start to taper off, seeing only a few spotty showers as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rain will come to an end overnight Thursday. Highs for Thanksgiving will be well above average, topping out in the mid 50s.

We'll stay mild for Friday with highs near 50, but we'll continue seeing more clouds than sun. Cloud cover will decrease as we head into the weekend, seeing a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday and mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Our next chance at seeing some rain comes Monday and Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers both days. High temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.