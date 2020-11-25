St. Francis (PA) stuns Pitt for first-ever win over Panthers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 21 points and Myles Thompson scored 13 with eight rebounds and St. Francis (PA) shocked Pittsburgh in an 80-70 win. It’s the first time in program history St. Francis has beaten Pitt. The Red Flash entered the game with an 0-29 record against the Panthers. Pitt led for just 33 seconds and Thompson’s 3-pointer nearly a couple of minutes in gave St. Francis a 5-2 lead and it never trailed again. Au’Diese Toney led the Panthers with 20 points.