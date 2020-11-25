Thousands without heating, power in Russia after ice storm

MOSCOW (AP) — Thousands of people in Russia’s Far East region of Primorye remain without heating or electricity as local authorities wrestled with the consequences of an unprecedented ice storm that hit the region last week. Russia’s Energy Ministry said that 5,800 Primorye residents as of Wednesday were still cut off from power and 3,300 people in the city of Vladivostok, the region’s capital, had no heating. Primorye was hit by freezing rain on Nov. 18. Thick layers of ice covered trees, cars, roads and power lines, many of which broke under the weight. The ice storm continued for several days. On Saturday, nearly 180,000 people had no electricity, heating or water. The authorities have been working on restoring power supplies in the region.