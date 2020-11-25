Tips to keep your pet safe during holiday dinner

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Veterinary Hospital says you should show your gratitude in other ways instead of giving your pet Thanksgiving food.

The hospital says show gratitude to your pet by taking an extra walk or having extra playtime.

But if you want to give your pet a treat stick with rice and vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes. Avoid anything with bones, ham and pork.

Associate Veterinarian Suzanne Smith says it’s important to keep your pet safe during the holidays.

“Just be with them,” Smith said. “They wanted to be with you. They are our companions. That’s kind of the mode to be in.”

Smith says keep it simple so your holiday is simple.