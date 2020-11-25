Trump administration denies planned mine near Alaska fishery

ANCHORAGE, Alaka (AP) — The Trump administration has effectively killed a proposed gold and copper mine near the headwaters of the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery in southwest Alaska. The Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday said it “concluded that the proposed project is contrary to the public interest.” It denied a permit to build the Pebble Mine under both the Clean Water Act and the Rivers and Harbors Act. The mine’s developers said they were dismayed, especially after the corps had indicated in an environmental review just a few months ago that the mine and fishery could coexist.