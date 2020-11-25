UK cuts overseas aid amid worst recession in over 300 years

LONDON (AP) — The British government has ditched its long-standing target for overseas aid in order to finance other spending priorities in the year ahead. The move comes as the country plans its way forward following the deepest recession in more than three centuries. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak confirmed on Wednesday that the target to allocate 0.7% of national income to overseas aid will be cut to 0.5%. The move is widely expected to free up around 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) for the Conservative government to use elsewhere. He said the “health emergency is not yet over and our economic emergency has only just begun.” The decision has been met with fury from poverty campaigners.