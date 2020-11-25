Vestal students spread holiday cheer through greeting cards

(WBNG) -- While many people will be getting together to celebrate Thanksgiving, some folks in nursing homes may not have that opportunity. Students at Vestal High School decided to do something about it.

Students and staff have been working together to write messages in holiday greeting cards to send to those who may be feeling isolated or lonely this holiday season. Students say they originally had a goal to collect 500 cards, but they say so many students have stepped up to help that they have exceeded their goal.

"We wanted to take initiative and really just do something to help the community at a time when it's hard to do in person volunteering," said Carlin Reyen, a senior at Vestal High School. "There are a lot of students that want to help, we're just trying to find a way to come together and help out the community, especially during the holidays."

Students say they will be collecting cards throughout November. They will distribute them to local nursing homes just in time for the Christmas holiday.