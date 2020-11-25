With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out

LONDON (AP) — With major COVID-19 vaccines showing high levels of protection, British officials are cautiously — and they stress cautiously — optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April. Even before regulators have approved a single vaccine, the U.K. and countries across Europe are moving quickly to organize the distribution and delivery systems needed to inoculate millions of citizens. The U.K. has recorded more than 55,000 deaths linked to COVID-19, the deadliest outbreak in Europe. Planning is already underway to begin vaccinating people as quickly as possible after regulators approve one or more of the vaccines