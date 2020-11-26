3 rescued after boat overturns on the Susquehanna River

MANOR, Pa. (AP) — Three people were rescued after their boat overturned Thanksgiving morning on a river in southern Pennsylvania. The boat overturned around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County, near Manor Township. Emergency responders were soon able to get the three people to land, where they were treated for minor injuries. It’s not yet known what caused the boat to overturn. The names of the three people aboard the boat were not released. State police are investigating the incident.