A sometimes soggy Thanksgiving

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0.15 (.50)” 40% High 56 (54-60) Wind S becoming WSW 10-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05” Low 40 (36-42) Wind W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 52 (48-54) Wind W becoming WNW 5-10 mph

A weakening low to our west will come through today. There will be a better chance or rain early Thanksgiving, with rain tapering to showers. Some showers linger into the evening.

We'll be mostly cloudy Friday. I do have a slight chance of showers in the forecast for Friday night.

We'll be watching a weakening cold front Saturday. We're still keeping it dry now, however, it will be cooler. Good news Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

As a low moves in from the southwest, we'll have clouds and rain Monday, Tuesday and as we turn cooler Wednesday, mixed showers.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.