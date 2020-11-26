Africa CDC sees COVID-19 vaccinations in 2nd quarter of 2021

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s top public health official says vaccinations against COVID-19 on the continent might not start until the second quarter of next year. He adds that it will be “extremely dangerous” if more developed parts of the world vaccinate themselves and then restrict travel to people with proof of a vaccination. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells reporters that “I have seen how Africa is neglected when drugs are available” in the past. And he warns that “it’s clear the second wave (of infections) is here on the continent” of 1.3 billion people. Africa last week surpassed 2 million infections.