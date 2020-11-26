AP Exclusive: Letter from Venezuelan jail: ‘Give me freedom’

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A U.S. oil executive jailed for three years in Venezuela says all he hopes for is a fair trial so that he can walk free, with his name cleared, and go home to his family in the United States. Tomeu Vadell says in a letter from prison provided to The Associated Press that it’s especially painful to be separated during the Thanksgiving season from from his wife, three adult children and a newborn grandson he’s never held. It’s the first time Vadell or the other five jailed executives of Houston-based Citgo have spoken publicly since being arrested and charged with a massive corruption scheme.