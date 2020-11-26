Binghamton High School serves community with 25th annual Thanksgiving dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School continued a tradition with the community this Thanksgiving, safely serving community members Thanksgiving meals.

The school celebrated the 25th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday, and even with COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said it was a hit.

Student volunteers prepared and handed out 500 Thanksgiving dinners for those staying in for the holiday.

Students say they were stunned by the number of people that turned out to the dinner, and were happy they could fill a large need.

Steve Giannini, Coordinator of the dinner, said, "We just kept running them [dinners] to the door. We had people driving up in the back, walking up in front, and we kept everyone socially distanced so the line looked even longer than it was."

Organizers say the 500 meals only took a little over an hour to give oout completely.

"It went really fast, I could not believe the number of people that were here," Giannini said.