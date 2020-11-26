Business owners prepare for crucial holiday shopping season

(WBNG) -- Many stores are preparing to open their doors for the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

However, the pandemic has been especially difficult for local shops, meaning this year's holiday shopping season is more important than ever before.

"Black Friday, and then following it up with Small Business Saturday, those are important days," said Historic Owego Marketplace President Bradley Crews. "Part of the small business economy is planning for your slow months."

With the pandemic effectively making nearly all months slow months this year, local business owners will be heavily depending on upcoming sales.

"This is getting them through January, February, and March. Slower sales happen during that time anyway, and with the pandemic we have no idea what will happen in these slow months," said Crews.

If you are not heading out for the shopping weekend but you still want to find some deals, local stores are adapting to make shopping more accessible.

"When we found out that we were getting shut down, we were able to have our online site up and running with pretty much everything we had in store in 24 hours," said Desiree Depersiis, owner of Tesorina Boutique in downtown Binghamton.

As stores like Tesorina Boutique and those in the Historic Owego Marketplace continue to adapt, owners say they can't do it without your help.

"They are who make up your community, they are who help your community grow and thrive, and I think it's just so important, especially now, to be able to support them," said Depersiis.