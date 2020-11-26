China’s top diplomat touts S. Korea ties amid row with US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China’s top diplomat has stressed the importance of bilateral relations while meeting senior officials in South Korea, where there’s growing concern the country is becoming squeezed between its biggest trading partner and military ally the United States. When asked whether Beijing is pressing Seoul to choose a side amid rising U.S.-China tensions over trade, security and other issues, Wang said “America is not the only nation in the world.” South Korea has been eager to repair its relations with China, its biggest trade partner that reacted furiously to Seoul’s decision to deploy an advanced U.S. anti-missile system on its soil in 2016 to better cope with North Korean threats.