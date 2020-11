NEW YORK (AP) — Vince Cole posted 19 points as St. John’s defeated La Salle 82-65. Marcellus Earlington added 14 points, Greg Williams Jr. had 13 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu 10 for St. John’s. Ayinde Hikim had 14 points for the Explorers. Christian Ray added 12 points and Sherif Kenney had 10 points.