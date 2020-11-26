Cornerstone Community Church gives out meals to those in need on Thanksgiving

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Thanksgiving, the Cornerstone Community Church in Endicott was giving out meals for those in need.

The church had volunteers ready to help at the Church's fifth annual give back.

Organizers say it's important to give back and help out those in need.

"I was once in that situation and I know what it's like, so it's good to give back," says Deborah Copeland, Chairperson of the Cornerstone Community Church, who is also on the culinary committee.

Organizers say the feast was found out about by word of mouth. It began at noon and went to 4p.m.

Last year, organizers say they had between 100 and 80 people and hope to surpass that number this year.