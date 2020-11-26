Food & Fire BBQ teams up with community to deliver Thanksgiving meals

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Thanksgiving is a day of giving back and giving thanks, and that's exactly what happened Thursday on Thanksgiving at Food & Fire BBQ in Johnson City.

The restaurant teamed up with Johnson City and Maine-Endwell school districts, among other local partners and organizations, to deliver and hand out meals to families in Broome County,

Food & Fire says it's giving over 400 meals to over 85 families in the Greater Binghamton area.

Organizers involved say they are thankful to give back and that the day was able to come together smoothly and successfully by working together.

They also wish everyone a Happy and Healthy Thanksgiving.