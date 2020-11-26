Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore. The NFL announced the move Wednesday and placed the game at 1:15 p.m. ET on NBC. Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day. Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on the COVID-19 list. He’ll miss Sunday’s game in Jacksonville along with star end Myles Garrett, who also sat out last week’s game after falling ill.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Villanova overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Boston College 76-67 in the first round of the Empire Classic. Collin Gillespie added 15 points and Justin Moore and Caleb Daniels each had 14 for the Wildcats. Jay Heath scored 16 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 15 for Boston College. The teams were tied 34-all at halftime and BC led 57-48 with 13 minutes left. But the Wildcats responded by going on an 11-1 run.

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the Iron Bowl. Team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen said in a joint statement that the positive test came Wednesday morning. The top-ranked Crimson Tide host No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. The statement says Saban has “very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive.” He had previously received a false positive before the Crimson Tide’s game with Georgia but was cleared to coach in the game by subsequent tests.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 21 points and Myles Thompson scored 13 with eight rebounds and St. Francis (PA) shocked Pittsburgh in an 80-70 win. It’s the first time in program history St. Francis has beaten Pitt. The Red Flash entered the game with an 0-29 record against the Panthers. Pitt led for just 33 seconds and Thompson’s 3-pointer nearly a couple of minutes in gave St. Francis a 5-2 lead and it never trailed again. Au’Diese Toney led the Panthers with 20 points.

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton is back with the team where his big league career started. Not that he’s got a lot of memories from that rookie season with the Atlanta Braves. That was 12 years ago, and Morton was only in the bigs for about four months. Now, he’s returning to the Braves with a $15 million, one-year contract. Morton further bolsters the rotation on a team that came within one victory of reaching the World Series. While only a handful of people Morton knows are still in the organization, he’s been impressed by what he’s seen from afar.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have succeeded where most NFL teams have failed over the past two years. The league’s last unbeaten team has found a way to slow down Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Steelers have forced Jackson into seven turnovers in his two starts against Pittsburgh. Jackson has committed just 17 turnovers total in his other 39 career appearances combined. The Steelers say they don’t have Jackson’s number, but admit they’ve found a way to make Jackson uncomfortable in the pocket. Pittsburgh will look to move to 11-0 when they host Jackson and the Ravens on Thanksgiving.