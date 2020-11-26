Hijab-wearing Somali-US model takes step back from industry

MILAN (AP) — Somali-American model Halima Aden has announced that she is taking a step back from the fashion industry, saying the pandemic slowdown has allowed her to see instances when her desire to maintain a hijab was not properly respected. In a detailed Instagram story, Aden wrote this week that she was “not rushing back to the fashion industry” and that she had finally heard her mother’s pleas “to open my eyes.” Aden became the first hijab-wearing model on the runways of Milan and New York back in 2017, and has appeared in numerous magazine covers and print campaigns.