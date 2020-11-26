Mild evening with a few spot showers

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower/sprinkle. 20%. Low of 41 (36-42). Winds out of the west at 3-9 mph.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine. Spot sprinkle possible. High of 50 (46-52). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spot sprinkle possible. High of 36 (34-40). Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-12 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High of 46. Low of 28. Winds out of the west, northwest at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High of 48. Low of 34.



MONDAY: Rain showers and gusty at times. 80%. High of 51. Low of 40.



TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect showers. Showers starting off as rain transitioning to snow as temperatures gradually fall throughout the day. 40% Temperatures in the morning in the upper 40s dropping into the 30s by the afternoon. Low of 26.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering lake effect showers. 30%. High of 36. Low of 26.



THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 39.

A few showers still linger from the low pressure system that passed through earlier today. These showers will be light but will make things damp heading into Friday.



Clouds stick around on Friday but it will be another mild one with temps near 50 degrees. The mild weather last through this weekend with the sunshine finally emerging by Sunday!



The work week will start off on the wet side as another Low moves into the region Monday morning. This low looks to stall out over our region leading to the chance for some lake effect showers Tuesday and Wednesday.