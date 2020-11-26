No. 3 Villanova opens with 76-67 win over Boston College

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Villanova overcame a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Boston College 76-67 in the first round of the Empire Classic. Collin Gillespie added 15 points and Justin Moore and Caleb Daniels each had 14 for the Wildcats. Jay Heath scored 16 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 15 for Boston College. The teams were tied 34-all at halftime and BC led 57-48 with 13 minutes left. But the Wildcats responded by going on an 11-1 run.