The 13th Annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot 5K goes virtual

(WBNG) -- The 13th Annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot, organized by the Triple Cities Runners Club, was in full effect Thursday and runners could participate in the race virtually.

The Pete Keyes Turkey Trot is a scholarship race, raising money for high school graduates who want to pursue higher education.

Since the run's inception, it has raised over $84,000 for graduates.

Organizers say they are grateful for people who continued to run.

"This race means the world to me," says race director, Grace Tabeek. She adds that many students who want to go to college need more money and aid this year than ever before, stressing the importance of the race.

Tabeek explains that the virtual part of the race means that anyone can sign up anywhere and run wherever they are.

After they run the 5k, they can upload their times.

If you want to participate or sign up for the run you can do so here until Dec. 16th.