Thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina amid clashes

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Tens of thousands of fans have filed past the coffin of Argentine soccer superstar Diego Maradona in ceremonies that mixed head-of-state-like honors with the chaos of a rowdy stadium. Fans singing soccer anthems and some draped in the national flag formed a line more than 20 blocks long Thursday. Some clashed with police when officers tried to cut off the crowd as time for viewing drew short. Viewing was halted shortly before 6 p.m. local time as the family wished and the body of the Argentine icon was taken away for burial, frustrating many that were waiting to pay their respects.