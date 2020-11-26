Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister says the army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray capital after his 72-hour ultimatum for Tigray leaders to surrender ended, and he warns residents to stay indoors and disarm. The statement by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office means tanks and other weaponry can now close in on the city of some half-million people. His government has warned of no mercy if residents don’t move away from the Tigray leaders in time. The new statement asserts that thousands of Tigray militia and special forces surrendered during the 72-hour period. It says the forces will take utmost care to protect civilians.