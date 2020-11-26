Williams leads Auburn to 96-91 overtime win in opener

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 18 points, including the tying basket in regulation and the go-ahead bucket in overtime, to lift Auburn to a 96-91 win over Saint Joseph’s in a season opener. Williams, who also grabbed 11 rebounds, scored following an offensive rebound by Babatunde Akingbola that gave the Tigers a 93-91 lead with 1:10 left in overtime. The Hawks missed their final five shots, all 3-point attempts. Justin Powell added 17 points and Devan Cambridge had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Taylor Funk led the Hawks with 28 points.