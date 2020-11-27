1 dead following 1-car rollover in town of Sanford

TOWN OF SANFORD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office says one person has died following a one-car rollover crash on Thursday.

The sheriff's office says patrols responded at approximately 7:52 a.m. to the crash at the 1300 block of Oquaga Lake Road.

Officials say they found the vehicle on its side down a 40-foot embankment. They say the driver and the only person in the car was partially ejected and did not survive.

Officials say the driver was identified as 42-year-old Brian Ellis of Hancock, N.Y.

They say Oquaga Lake Road was closed for a few hours while the scene was being cleared.

The investigation is on-going, and it is unknown how the vehicle left the roadway.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Deposit Fire Department, New York State Police, and Eastern Broome Ambulance Service.